Chennai, July 14 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has reported 2,458 new COVID-19 cases, including those of three returnees from Jharkhand and Bihar, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

With this, the total cases till date are 25,26,401, said the department. The number of deaths is 33,557 with 55 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said here. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 3,021 people recovering today, aggregating to 24,62,244 and leaving 30,600 active cases, according to the bulletin. As many as 31 districts reported new infections in double-digits while there were no fresh deaths in 11 districts. Chennai, the capital of the State, added 160 new infections aggregating 5,35,439 till date and the number of COVID-19 related fatalities is 8,272. Among the districts, Coimbatore reported the maxium of 270 cases while Ramanathapuram saw the least with 11. A total of 1,46,394 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,49,73,281 till date. Of the 55 deaths, 20 did not have any co-morbidities, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said he would be meeting the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday to seek more vaccines for the State.

"We will raise issues related to upgradation of the health infrastructure in the State and allot it more vaccines," he said.

"Already, Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to the Centre to allot one crore additional doses. We will inform this to the Union Minister. Also, we will request him to take steps to begin the construction of facilities of AIIMS Hospital in Madurai," he said.

To a query on people not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, he said people must follow social distancing, wear a mask while going out and should travel only if necessary.

"People should realise that the protocols are only for their good," he added.

