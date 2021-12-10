Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): In an effort to ensure that people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a team of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) health department carried out random checks for vaccination certificates at various wedding venues on Thursday.

Eligible beneficiaries, who had not taken their vaccine doses, were even inoculated at the venue amid the wedding festivities.

Also Read | IAF Helicopter Crash: Person Who Recorded MI-17 V5 ‘s Last Moments Appears Before Police.

Urban Healthcare Centre doctor Dr Falgun Vaidya, who was among the team of doctors on COVID-19 duty, said, "To complete the second dose coverage, we are checking certificates and vaccinating people here at the spot only. We have 70-80 urban healthcare centres. Prior to this vaccination drive, we collected all the data of weddings taking place in the town."

The teams reached various wedding venues like party plots and community halls on Thursday.

Also Read | ISRO Partners With Oppo To Boost NavIC Messaging Service.

A beneficiary, Ghanshyam Patel, who took his jab at a wedding venue, appreciated the efforts of the health department and said that he had skipped taking his second dose because of long queues.

"I usually don't have much spare time to specially go for vaccination because of office hours. Now that I took I time for this wedding, I also got my second dose of the vaccine," he said.

Gujarat on Thursday reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries and zero deaths. There are 459 active cases.

A total of 8,27,943 cases and 8,17,389 recoveries have been reported in the state. The death tally is at 10,095. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)