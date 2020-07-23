Ahmedabad, Jul 23 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 210 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally beyond the 25,000-mark on Thursday, while five more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.

With 210 new coronavirus cases, the tally in Ahmedabaddistrict rose to 25,173, it said.

Ahmedabad's tally is nearly half of the cases registered across the state till now, that is 52,563.

Out of the 210 new cases, 187 were reported from from Ahmedabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

While four deaths were reported from the city, one patient succumbed in a rural area in the last 24 hours, it said.

The death toll in the district now stands at 1,565.

As many as 203 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added.

