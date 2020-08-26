Amravati, Aug 26 (PTI) The highest single-day spike of 180 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday brought Amravati district of Maharashtra just 20 shy of the 5,000-mark, an official said.

With 180 new COVID-19 cases, the district's tally rose to 4,980, said a release from the civil surgeon's office.

With six more deaths, the toll rose to 118, while 124 recoveries took the number of discharged patients to 3,628, it said.

This left 1,234 active cases in the eastern Maharashtra district.

The half-a-dozen deceased, including a woman, were aged between 57 and 72 years, the release said.

The release said this was the 14th 100-plus single-day spike in cases in August so far and the 16th overall. The previous highest one-day count was 163, reported on August 17.

The rural belt accounted for 54 of the 180 new COVID- 19 cases, taking its count to 1,409.

