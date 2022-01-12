Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Assam government today relaxed the night curfew timings for Thursday in view of the celebration of Bhogali Bihu. The night curfew timings will be from 11 pm to 4 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am on January 13.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 2,837 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The state has so far reported a total of 1,34,287 cases of COVID-19, while 6,14,991 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered from the infection. (ANI)

