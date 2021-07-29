Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Cabinet Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday claimed the recovery rate in the state has fallen considerably and slammed opposition leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath over various issues.

"Recovery rate in the state has fallen considerably. At present, a total of 22 Covid cases have been recorded, of which 19 have been cured. The recovery rate is 98.6 in the state. In a metropolis like Indore, 60 per cent of people have been vaccinated. Thanks to our Prime Minister who made the measures to provide the vaccines to the masses," Mishra said.

"The apex court has also taken measures taking into consideration the covid situation and has ordered that all the criminals who are outside on parole, will remain out, till this covid situation gets back on track." he further added.

Pointing out on Opposition, he said, "The opposition has always failed to deliver its promises. When Kamalanath Ji came in power, he had said that all the debts of farmers will be laid off, or else the CM would be changed, and eventually the party failed to do so."

"The same can be seen in OBC reservations, if the Kamal Nath government had supported and had passed this bill easily, the matter would have been saved from going in the court. It's because of their casualties that the matter is on stay. The Congress party did not even hire a lawyer to present the case in the court, which showcases that they can only do politics," he said. (ANI)

