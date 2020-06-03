India News | COVID-19 Cases Rise by Seven to 256 in Amravati; Death Toll 16

Amravati, Jun 3 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose by seven to 256 on Wednesday, an official said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll mounted to 16.

Also Read | Supreme Court Notice to Centre, Maharashtra Govt on Plea to Rename Bombay High Court.

The official said that fresh cases were reported from new areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)