Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Telangana continued to see a downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases with 502 fresh infections and three related deaths being reported, taking the tally to more than 2.70 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 101, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 46 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 33, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on November 30.

The toll rose to 1,461 with three more fatalities.

As many as9,627 patients are under treatment and46,597 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 55 lakh samples have been tested till date.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.47 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.89 per cent, while it was 93.9 per cent in the country.

