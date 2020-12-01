New Delhi: Motorola on Monday launched its new mid-price range smartphone 'Moto G 5G' for Rs 20,999 in the India market. The smartphone will be available in two colours, volcanic grey and frosted silver, starting December 7 exclusively on Flipkart, the company said. The device can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 19,999 with the Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Motorola Nio Flagship Device to Be Powered by Snapdragon 865, Likely to Be Launched in 2021.

"The new Moto G 5G is yet another powerful testimony to the brand's commitment to making future-ready technology accessible to all". "Fuel up fast with TurboPower 20W charging that gives you 10 hours of power in just 15 minutes," the company said.

The ultimate #motog5G is here! Unleash a power-packed performance with the blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 750G processor and be a step ahead with the most affordable 5G smartphone. Sale starts on 7th Dec, 12 PM on @Flipkart! https://t.co/xy7e4EG7Oc pic.twitter.com/i4d8wW2We6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 30, 2020

The device comes packed with a 6.7-inch Max Vision HDR10 display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 6B RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Moto G 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The smartphone has a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP primary camera. The device has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery, which claims a long life on a single charge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).