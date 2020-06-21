Indore, Jun 21 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl has recovered from coronavirus infection after being treated at her place in a containment area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore as part of a 'home isolation' programme, said a health official on Sunday.

She is one of the 153 patients to have recovered after being treated at home for 17 days, programme coordinator Dr Sunil Gangarade said.

Her father said the girl testing positive was a shock as no one in the family was detected with the virus earlier and nor did the child exhibit symptoms.

"I told the authorities I want my child to be treated at home and not in a hospital," he told PTI.

Dr Gangarade said 254 patients, most asymptomatic and some showing mild symptoms, have been treated under the programme since May 5.

"A total of 153 people, including this 4-year-old girl and a 78-year-old woman, have been discharged," the health department official said.

Indore district, among the worst-hit in the country, currently has 4,329 COVID-19 patients, and 197 have died of the infection, while 3,185 have recovered.

