New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Two personnel of the country's paramilitary forces -- a 57-year-old from the CISF and a 56-year-old from the CRPF -- have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease, officials said on Thursday.

Assistant Sub Inspector S K Poddar, posted at the Farakka Super Thermal Power Plant in West Bengal, died during treatment on Wednesday in Malda.

Also Read | Bihar Imposes Additional Restricts in State Headquarters, District Headquarters, Sub-Divisional Headquarters From August 1 to 16: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

A member of the fire wing of the force, he was reported positive for the pandemic on July 25, a senior official said.

The deceased official was a resident of Nadia district of the state and this is the 12th coronavirus death in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), he said.

Also Read | Hardik Satishchandra Shah Appointed As Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The about 1.62 lakh personnel-strong CISF is the national civil aviation security force, apart from being tasked to guard vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain.

In the second such incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector posted in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir died due to coronavirus on Wednesday.

The official was posted with the 198th battalion of the force and this is the 18th coronavirus death in the country's largest paramilitary.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong force has reported more than 4,070 cases of COVID-19 till now out of which 2,134 personnel are under treatment while the rest have recovered.

As many as 125 fresh cases of the pandemic were reported in the force on Thursday, official data said.

The CRPF is the main internal security force of the country with its three main combat theatres being operations in Left Wing Extremism affected states, counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency tasks in the north east states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)