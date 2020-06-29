New Delhi, June 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital due to COVID-19.

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yesterday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support," the Chief Minister tweeted. No Community Transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi So Far, There Is No Need to Worry, Says HM Amit Shah.

Gupta passed away at Max Hospital in Saket on Sunday.

