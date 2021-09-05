Panaji, Sep 5 (PTI) The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till September 13.

In a notification issued here, the state administration announced the extension of the curfew till 7 am on September 13.

"As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said.

The COVID-19 curfew was first imposed in the state on May 9, and has since been extended regularly.

