Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike in the COVID-19 death toll on Thursday as 17 patients succumbed in the last 24 hours, even as the Union Territory recorded 450 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of infected people to 19,869, officials said.

"Seventeen persons, who were COVID-19 positive, died in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours," an official said, adding that all but one death were reported from the Kashmir valley.

This is the highest single-day spike in the COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory so far, the officials added.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 365 in the Union Territory -- 339 from the valley, 26 from the Jammu region -- they added.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 450 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people in the Union Territory to 19,869, the officials said.

While 83 new cases were from the Jammu region, 367 were from the valley, they added.

There are now 7,662 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while 11,842 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The new cases include 67 people who returned to Jammu and Kashmir recently.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of 183 new cases, followed by 42 in Baramulla district.

