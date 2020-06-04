India News | COVID-19 Death Toll in Bengal Rises to 283; Total Cases at 6,876

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) West Bengal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking their number to 283 as 368 new cases of the infection pushed the tally to 6,876, a state health bulletin said here.

Of the fresh fatalities, five were in Kolkata, three in neighbouring Howrah and two were from the North 24 Parganas district, it said.

Besides the 283 people who died of COVID-19 in the state, there were 72 patients who lost their lives due to co-morbid conditions in which the coronavirus infection was "incidental", it maintained.

At least 9,606 samples were tested since Wednesday evening, taking the total number of such examinations conducted in the state to 2,41,831, the bulletin added.

A total of 188 more patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease.

The total number of people cured of COVID-19 so far is 2,768, the bulletin said.

