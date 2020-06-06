India News | COVID-19 Death Toll in Bengal Rises to 311; Total Cases at 7,738

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) West Bengal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 311 while the state also registered its highest single-day spike in cases with 435 new patients, pushing the virus count to 7,738, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 4,236.

Earlier, the government had said that 72 coronavirus-afflicted patients died due to comorbidities and COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".

At least 9,771 samples were tested for the dreaded viral disease since Friday evening. The number of samples examined so far climbed to 2,61,288.

Altogether 207 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state during the period, raising the number of recoveries to 3,119.PTI SCH

