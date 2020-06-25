Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 55 as one more person died of the disease while 215 more people have tested positive for the infection, taking the state's tally to 8,488 on Thursday, a Health Department bulletin said.

Patna district reported its fifth fatality, the second since the previous day, it said.

Also Read | 'Mission Begin Again Phase-IV': Barber Shops, Salons, Beauty Parlours to Open From June 28 in Maharashtra, Guidelines Issued.

The district now shares the top spot with Saran and Darbhanga in terms of the number of fatalities. Begusarai has reported four deaths followed by three each in Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali.

Patna district also became the first in the state to breach the 500-mark in COVID-19 cases. Its tally reached 508 on Thursday, a significant jump from 485 on the previous day.

Also Read | ICMR Invites Applications to Validate Rapid Antigen Test For Covid-19.

Other districts that reported a high number of cases are Siwan (399), Madhubani (394), Bhagalpur (382), Begusarai (364), Munger (321) and Rohtas (320).

All the 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases. The number of people who have recovered from the disease so far stood at 6,480.

A total of 1.81 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 6,000 tests were conducted on Thursday, Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

He said 5,260 migrants returning from other states have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 3. Bihar has reported around 8,000 cases during this period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)