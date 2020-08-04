Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) With 13 fresh COVID-19 deaths, the toll in Bihar climbed to 349 on Tuesday, while the tally of total positive cases jumped to 62,031 with 2464 new infections in the state, health department bulletin said.

Of the 13 new casualties in the last 24 hours, five deaths were reported from Patna, followed by three in Rohtas while one each was confirmed from Arwal, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Samastipur and Sheikhpura, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Fishes Seen Swimming at Waterlogged Railway Tracks in Parel After Local Services Suspended (Watch Video).

The department, however, did not provide any details like age, sex, co-morbidities and date and time of deaths of the deceased.

Patna has, so far, recorded the highest number of 54 COVID fatalities.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Two PILs Filed in Supreme Court for CBI Probe Into Actor's Death.

Other districts reporting significant number of deaths due to coronavirus are- Bhagalpur (30), Gaya (23), Rohtas (22), Nalanda (20), Munger (17), Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Bhojpur (13 each), Samastipur (12), Saran (11), Darbhanga, Begusarai and West Champaran (10 each). Of the 2464 new positive cases, Patna registered the highest number of 393 infections, followed by 197 in Muzaffarpur, Katihar (120), while the rest others accounted for less than 100 patients.

Patna has coronavirus caseload of 10,510.

Other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (2911), Muzaffarpur (2797), Nalanda (2538), Gaya (2454), Rohtas (2438), Begusarai (2123) and Saran (1897).

Recovery rate for the state is 65.71 per cent and till date 40,760 have been cured from the disease, 2252 of them in the last 24 hours.

Besides, there are 20,921 active cases in the state.

The number of tests conducted in the state in the past 24 hours stood at 38,215.

The total number of samples tested till date is 6.87 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)