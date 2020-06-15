Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 485 in Bengal with 10 More Fatalities, 407 New Cases Reported

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:18 PM IST
COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 485 in Bengal with 10 More Fatalities, 407 New Cases Reported

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) At least 10 people afflicted with COVID-19 died in West Bengal on Monday, taking the toll in the state to 485, the health department said.

Of the 10, eight died due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental", it said.

As many as 407 more people tested positive for the viral disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such cases to 11,494, the department said in its bulletin.

The number of active patients in the state currently stands at 5,515.

Altogether 9,509 samples were examined for the disease since Sunday evening. The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far rose to 3,43,242.

A total of 434 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in Bengal in the past 24 hours, following their recovery, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

