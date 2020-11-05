New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday the national capital was doing much better than all other metro cities in India and was on the 17th position in terms of COVID-19 deaths per million population.

Delhi recorded over 6,800 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on November 4 taking the infection tally in the city to over 4.09 lakh, while 51 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,703, authorities said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Ranks Second Lowest in Terms of Unemployment After Assam.

"Delhi is on the 17th position in COVID-19 death per million population. Far behind all metro cities," Jain posted on Twitter.

"From day one of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has worked around the clock to keep a check on the fatality rate," a government statement said.

Also Read | Jokihat Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Delhi government has also stringently implemented the lockdown rules in the city and with time, aggressively increased the testing capacity in the capital, it said.

While comparing with other metro cities of India, it should be noted that Delhi was at the 17th position in terms of COVID-19 deaths per million population with 338 fatalities, whereas Mumbai tops the list with around 831 deaths, followed by Chennai (518), Kolkata (503) and Bangalore Urban (408), the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)