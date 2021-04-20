New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to check the hoarding of some essential and life-saving drugs amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases.

While hearing a petition concerning the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the High Court asked the Centre to act against people who are hoarding medicines and directed the government to come out with some norms.

The High Court also directed the Central government to interact with the manufacturers, patent holders and licensees to ramp up the capacity of reportedly useful drugs like lvermectin, Dexamethasone and Prednisolone.

It also said that the Centre or the Drug Controller should not hesitate to invoke their power under the Patent Act since the lives of the people are being lost at a very fast pace and the lives of people should be taken on 'priority' over everything else.

The High Court also raised its concerns over vaccine wastage and said, "We are wasting precious time".

In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported. There are currently 76,887 active cases in Delhi.

The Delhi government has imposed a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)