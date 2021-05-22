New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the coronavirus situation and the welfare work for frontline warriors and their families, while also taking stock of law and order in the national capital, a statement said.

According to the statement, the CP directed that the welfare unit as well as filed officers remain in touch with the families of police personnel who have lost a family member to Covid to alleviate their pain through counseling and personal care.

Their compensation and benefits should be cleared proactively, he emphasised. The CP announced that walk-in vaccination arrangements have been made at five centres for the 45-plus members of families of police personnel, the statement said.

Police families need priority vaccination along with personnel because they are also at high risk of infection as policemen and women have to work as frontline warriors and go back to their homes, he said.

The action being taken by CyPAD, the Crime Branch and district cyber cells against online Covid frauds, and police action on black marketers or hoarders also came up for review.

Lauding the action of Crime Branch and cyber units in busting Covid fraudsters gangs, including from other states, and arresting over 100 people who were cheating people of Delhi on the pretext of Covid help, Shrivastava said such action will continue, the statement said.

He also directed field officers to remain vigilant against fresh instances of black-marketing of essential medicines for Black Fungus and also online frauds in the name of vaccination and vaccine tourism, it said.

On the law and order front, station house officers were told to ensure daily checking of criminals released on interim bail or parole and also keep a vigil on those released for the decongestion of jails, it stated.

On the issue of Covid orphans, he said that the local police should be watchful of children whose both parents succumbed to Covid, and immediately take help of legal authorities such as CWC to shelter and rehabilitate them, the statement said.

"Remain watchful of any attempts of trafficking in name of benevolent adoption," he said, adding that any adoption of Covid orphans have to be done in accordance with legal provisions and Central Adoption Resource Agency guidelines.

He also cautioned the staff deployed at crematoria to remain careful of their health and well-being and avail assistance of civic agencies in handling the cremation of mortal remains, it added.

