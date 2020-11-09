New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): As many as 5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 7,014 recoveries and 71 deaths were reported in the national capital within 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Monday.

Total cases due to the disease rose to 4,43,552 including 3,96,697 recoveries and 7,060 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the active cases in Delhi stood at 39,795.

A total of 25,321 people are currently under home or institutional isolation in the city while 39,115 samples were tested for the infection in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the capital reached 89.43 per cent while the death rate is 1.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd was spotted at the Sadar Bazar area in the national capital earlier today. (ANI)

