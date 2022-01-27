Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, which dipped to 38,083 in Karnataka on Thursday taking the tally to 36,92,496,

The death toll climbed to 38,754, with 49 more deaths recorded.

The state had yesterday reported 48,905 new infections.

There were 67,236 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,25,001, a bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 17,717 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 43,997 people being discharged and 12 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,28,711.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 20.44 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.12 per cent.

Of the 49 deaths, 12 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Mysuru (5), Dakshina Kannada and Hassan (4), Mandya, Raichur, Thumakuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest with 2,587, Mandya 1,802,Tumakuru 1,584, Hassan 1,452, and Dharwad 1,155.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,66,475 cases, Mysuru 2,14,013 and Tumakuru 1,49,807.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 14,60,075, followed by Mysuru 1,97,633 and Tumakuru 1,34,876.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,12,54,454 samples have been tested, of which 1,86,313 were on Thursday alone.

