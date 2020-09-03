Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.02 per cent on Thursday after 3,335 more patients recovered from the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

With 55 fresh fatalities, the coronavirus death toll in the state also climbed to 3,394, it said.

West Bengal reported 2,984 new cases, pushing the tally to 1,71,681, the bulletin said, adding, the number of active cases stood at 24,039.

Since Wednesday, 45,291 samples have been tested in the state.

