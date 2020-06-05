India News | COVID-19: DU Releases Grading Guidelines for Academic Year 2019-20

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday released guidelines for grading the results of undergraduate, postgraduate and School of Open Learning (SOL) students for the academic session 2019-20.

The intermediate-term students would be graded on the basis of internal assignments and performance in the previous term, both weighing 50 per cent each, stated the guidelines issued by Vinay Gupta, Dean, Examinations DU.

As for the ones who have no previous performance would be graded solely on the basis of assignments, said the University.

The guidelines urged students to stay safe and stay online for further updates. (ANI)

