Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 case positivity rate rose sharply to 38.16 per cent on Saturday as the coastal state reported 3,274 new infections, taking the tally to 2,07,243, the state health department said.

Four persons died due to COVID-19, which raised the toll in Goa to 3,550.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,83,615 after 1,789 more patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday, leaving the coastal state with 20,078 active cases.

With 8,578 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far for coronavirus in Goa has gone up to 17,23,638, an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,07,243, new cases 3,274, death toll 3,550, discharged 1,83,615, active cases 20,078, samples tested till date 17,23,638.

