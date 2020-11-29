Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 115 and reached 47,804 on Sunday, while one death took the toll to 687, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 45,790, with 135 being discharged on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,327 active cases, he added.

The official said 1,998 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,804, new cases 115, death toll 687, discharged 45,790, active cases 1,327, samples tested till date 3,47,199.

