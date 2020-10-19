Panaji, Oct 19 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 159 and death toll by five on Monday,while 519 people were discharged, an official said.

The state now has 40,746 cases, including 549 deaths, and 36,914 people have recovered, leaving it with 3,283 active ones, he said.

A total of 742 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 40,746, new cases 159, deaths 549, discharged 36,914, active cases 3,283 samples tested till date 2,82,691.

