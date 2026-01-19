Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 12th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, on Monday.

The GG vs RCB match marks the start of the second half of the Women's Premier League as the league moves from Navi Mumbai to Vadodara for the rest of the season.

Also Read | Did Virat Kohli Order Jain Food Online? Delivery Boy Claims He Delivered Food at India Star’s Hotel Room, Video Goes Viral.

At the toss, GG captain Ashleigh Gardner said that the Happy Kumari makes her WPL debut.

"We are going to bowl. It's awesome to have what seems like a home supportive crowd. No doubt RCB will get a lot of support. Two changes. Anushka comes back after her hand injury and Happy makes her debut tonight. The batters have to do the job here as it's a high-scoring game. But firstly the bowlers need to keep it simple and keep the stumps in play. Hopefully, we can take early wickets and finish off the way we wanted to," Gardner said after winning the toss.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2026: AFG Win Toss, Opt to Bat, Check Playing XIs.

RCB come into the clash high on confidence, riding on a four-match winning streak. They are yet to be defeated in the 2026 WPL season and are the only undefeated team in the tournament. In their last match, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, started their WPL campaign with two consecutive wins but then faced two successive defeats and find themselves ranked third in the WPL points table. Giants' last match was against RCB, where they lost by 32 runs.

GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match playing 11s:

Gujarat Giants playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)