Ahmedabad, Jul 16 (PTI) With 919 new coronavirus cases, Gujarat's tally breached the 45,000-mark on Thursday, while 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

After the addition of 919 new cases in the last 24 hours, the tally went up to 45,567, said a release by the health department.

As many as 10 persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state, taking the toll to 2,091, it said.

Also, 828 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the recoveries to 32,174, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,567, new cases 919, deaths 2,091, discharged 32,174, active cases 11,302, people tested so far 4,99,170.

