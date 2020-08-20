Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (PTI) With the highest single-day spike of 1,175 coronavirus cases, Gujarat's tally rose to 83,262 on Thursday, the state health department said.

As many as 16 persons with the COVID-19 infection died across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,855, said the health department in a statement.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets Video of Mahindra Thar, Provided by His MPLADS Fund, Bringing Medical Care at Doorsteps of Tribals in Wayanad’s Noolpuzha.

The release said as many as 1,123 persons also recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the same period, taking the number of such cases to 65,953.

There are 14,454 active cases in Gujarat at present, it added.

Also Read | Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says ‘We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims’.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 83,262, new cases 1,175, deaths 2855, discharged 65,953, active cases 14,454, people tested so far 15,47,210.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)