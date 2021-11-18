Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Haryana reported 14 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,71,495 and its death toll to 10,052.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Gurgaon. The district also reported 13 of the new cases.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 113, while the count of overall recoveries is at 7,61,307.

The recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin showed.

