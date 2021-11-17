Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Haryana reported no COVID-related death, while it added 18 new infections on Wednesday, pushing the total case count in the state to 7,71,481, a government bulletin stated.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,051.

Also Read | Drones Banned in Noida, Greater Noida Till November 25 Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit.

Among the districts, 13 cases were reported from Gurugram.

The total active cases in the state were 124 while the overall recoveries were 7,61,283.

Also Read | Air Pollution: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Noida Till Further Orders.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)