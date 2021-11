Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Haryana reported one death due to COVID-19 and seven new infections on Thursday, pushing the state's total fatality count to 10,050 and the infection tally to 7,71,287.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death was reported from Panchkula district. The state recorded a death due to COVID-19 after a gap of a few weeks.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Gurugram and one from Palwal.

Twenty other districts in the state did not report any fresh case.

The total active cases in the state were 87, while the overall recoveries stood at 7,61,127.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

