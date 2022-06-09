Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that as many as 12 persons have tested positive for Coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin, 1,792 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 12 were reported positive today while 7 have been recovered.

With 103 active covid cases in the state, Himachal Pradesh reported zero deaths due to covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours.

However, in the day, India witnessed a leap of nearly 41 per cent in the daily COVID cases as the country logged 5,233 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This increase is believed to be led by the surge in COVID cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 1,881 new coronavirus cases last evening, which is the highest since February 18.With this surge in COVID cases, the active caseload in the country stands at 28,857, constituting 0.07 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily and weekly positivity rates have also seen a surge.

The daily positivity rate was observed to be 1.67 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.12, the Health Ministry informed.

As per the Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 1.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.97 per cent.

The last 24 hours also saw 3,345 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,36,710. India's Recovery rate is currently at 98.72 per cent.

India conducted 3,13,361 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.35 crores (85,35,22,623) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 194.57 crore (1,94,57,68,383) mark today.

The Health Ministry informed that more than 13 lakh (13,31,833) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the central government data said.

Earlier today, the government had informed that more than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

More than 14.48 crore (14,48,56,780) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

