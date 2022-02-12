Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) Four more people succumbed to COVD-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 4,062 while 409 new cases took the infection tally to 2,80,106, a health official said.

A 13-year-old boy in Shimla was among the four people who died due to coronavirus, he said. One more fatality was reported from Shimla and one each from Kangra and Mandi, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 3,986 on Saturday from 4,132 on Friday, the official said.

Besides, 551 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,72,037, he said.

