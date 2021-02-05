New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) India received official development assistance grants and loans from Japan for undertaking measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Friday.

In addition, ventilators, test kits, among other equipment, were provided by Germany, the United States, France and Israel, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether the central government has received any financial assistance from foreign countries for implementation of health projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has provided technical assistance in training of experts and developing technical guidance, and support in surveillance, contact tracing and containment activities, the minister said.

It has also provided support in lab testing capacity building and quality assurance, strengthening of infection prevention, vaccination campaign and research and innovation, Choubey said.

