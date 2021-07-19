Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), Indore's largest goat market Bazariya Bakra Mandi is still waiting for customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The few customers who have visited the market over the last few days are only looking to purchase less expensive goats, around the price range of 10,000 to 15,000. Many sellers, however, are disappointed as they are unable to settle for the price. The cost of keeping a goat has increased to as high as 50,000.

Hundreds of goats are sold to markets in Mumbai and Nashik in Maharashtra every year during the festival, but due to low demand amid the pandemic, traders are finding it more and more expensive to keep goats.

Shakeel Qureshi, who has been in the trade for the last 25 years, told ANI that many are struggling financially due to poor business.

Today being the last Sunday before the festival, traders are not hopeful that business will take a positive turn.

"We have been trading goats for 25 years. The situation is very bad due to Corona. It was like this last year as well. The demand from Mumbai is also very low. Even locally we have very few customers. Eid is on July 21 and this is the last Sunday. People do not have money due to lack of business," Qureshi told ANI.

According to a shopper Mohammad Aslam, goats are very expensive this year and many people are unable to buy goats as they have been facing financial issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The market is very expensive this year. Goats worth Rs 15,000 are being sold for a lot more and traders are not willing to bargain. Since the lockdown, people's buying capacity has reduced," he said.

President of Madhya Pradesh Sheep and Goat Traders Association Haji Nawab Qureshi told ANI that goat raisers are unable to meet the cost as they had suffered huge losses last year as well.

"Goat of Indore and Malwa is good, so people from many cities including Mumbai and Nashik come to buy goats. The price of mutton is around Rs 600 per kg right now. Due to COVID, people who used to buy about 1 kg per week only average about 250 grams now," he said.

He added, "Farmers raising goats are unable to meet the cost because last year due to the lockdown, few goats were sold and their upbringing became expensive. Right now there are goods in the market but there are no customers. The transportation cost of sending goats is also very high, so fewer goods are being sold."

The allied business of collection of leaves for goat food has suffered as well.

"The low sale of goats has also affected the leaf rearing feed business. I bring about leaves from forests and fields. I could earlier get about Rs 500 per day, but I can barely make it to Rs 300 these days," said Guddu, a trader.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakr-Eid) will be observed on July 21 but it depends on the sighting of the moon. (ANI)

