Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), December 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 280 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday taking the tally in the Union Territory to 1,13,568.

Jammu reported 166 cases of coronavirus while 114 cases were recorded from Kashmir. In the last 24 hours, the UT reported 9 deaths taking the toll to 1,755. Jammu region reported five deaths while four people died in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir state covid nodal officer informed in a media bulletin.

Total active cases in the UT stands at 5,055. 386 people have recovered from the disease taking the total recovery count to1,06,758, the state's media bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 32,981 new Covid-19 infections and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The overall Covid-19 cases has reached 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases. As many as 39,109 new cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 91,39,901. (ANI)

