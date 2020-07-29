Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday extended by eight weeks the parole of convicts who were released to decongest prisons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order to this effect was issued by the home department of the Union territory administration on Wednesday.

Further, the administration authorised the Director General of Police (Prisons) to extend the parole by eight more weeks in case the pandemic situation does not improve or worsens further.

Over 200 inmates were released including several on parole in the first fortnight of April, amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

On April 1, a three-member high-powered committee, headed by J-K State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman Justice Rajesh Bindal, and having Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra and DGP (Prisons) V K Singh as its members, passed directions for the release of jail inmates, except those involved in militancy-related cases to decongest the prisons in the Union Territory.

