Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) With 109 fresh cases detected in a span of 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally went up to 1,23,217 on Saturday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 1,921 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 55 were reported from Jammu division while the remaining 54 were registered in Kashmir division, they added.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of 47 cases, followed by 20 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

While five districts -- Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri, Reasi and Kishtwar -- did not report any fresh case, 13 other districts recorded fresh cases in single-digit figures, they added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 1,280 in the Union Territory, while 1,20,016 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The only death due to COVID-19 in the said period was reported from Kashmir division.

