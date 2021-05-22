Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): Maintaining strict vigil Kerala Police on Saturday was checking identity cards of people as they commute amid the state-wide lockdown that has been imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic till May 30.

Triple lockdown in the Ernakulam district was withdrawn from today morning as the positivity rate and active caseload have come down but the lockdown with strict curbs will continue till May 30.

There are more vehicles on roads due to the lifting of triple lockdown in the district.

While the triple lockdown in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram are lifted from today morning, it will continue to remain in effective in Malappuram.

The triple lockdown was announced on May 16, for four districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram. The districts were divided into zones and higher police officials were put in charge of each area.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has earlier said drones would be used to see if there is crowding in the areas of triple lockdown and geo-fencing would be implemented to find out if people are skipping quarantine.

The state on Friday reported 29,673 new Covid-19 cases from 1,33,558 samples that were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 22.22 per cent. Meanwhile, 142 deaths were also registered on Friday due to Covid-19.

This is the highest number of deaths to be reported on any single day so far taking the death toll in the state to 6,994. Presently, there are 3,06,346 persons under treatment in the state even as 41,032 patients have recovered from the disease on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest number of 4,151 new Covid positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur Municipal Corporation has started using drones to spray sanitiser in public places like markets, bus stands and hospital premises on Friday.

Vijayan also informed that Kerala Medical Service Corporation has placed an order for 50,000 doses of the antiviral 2-DG drug for treating Covid, which is expected to arrive in June. (ANI)

