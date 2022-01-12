Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Kerala reported 76 fresh cases of the coronavirus variant of Omicron on Wednesday, taking the tally to 421 in the state.

Of the 421 patients, 290 persons have come from low-risk countries, 85 from high-risk countries and 43 are contacts of these patients, and three are from other states.

Kerala recorded 9,066 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 50,000, taking the toll to 50,053 in the state.

Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,60,70,510 including 9,55,319 active cases. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is at 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 69.52 crore total tests were conducted so far wherein a weekly positivity rate of 9.82 per cent was observed.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi added 21, 259 fresh cases, West Bengal added 21,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka reported 14,473 new cases, and the rest of the cases were reported from other states.

Of the fresh infections logged in today in the country, 4,868 infections are of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Maharashtra reported 1,281 cases, Rajasthan reported 645 cases, Delhi reported 546 cases, Karnataka reported 479 cases and Kerala reported 350 cases of the Omicron variant. (ANI)

