Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513, while the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, said a state health official.

Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421, the official said.

There are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present, he added.

Mumbai reported 925 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths, taking the tally to 1,24,307 and the toll to 6,845, the official said.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 19,172, he added.

Pune city reported 779 fresh cases along with 24 deaths, taking the count to 71,712 and fatalities to 1,826, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,24,513, deaths 18,050, recoveries 3,58,421, active cases 1,47,735 and people tested so far 27,73,520. PTI

