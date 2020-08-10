New Delhi, August 10: Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday confirmed that Sachin Pilot met with Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. He said that they had an open discussion. Following which the Congress decided to form a three-member high-level committee to look into grievances of all rebel leaders. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Hints at Understanding With Sachin Pilot Camp.

"Sachin Pilot met with ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of Congress party and Congress govt in Rajasthan," Venugopal said.

ANI Tweet:

Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot & the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof: KC Venugopal, General Secretary, AICC https://t.co/45WrCEkEfm — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot & the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," he added.

Meanwhile, Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur, who is on a Pilot camp, said too much is being said too quickly. "Too much is being said too quickly. Too many assumptions, too many rumours and too many factually incorrect stories. Hold your horses everyone! Watch this space for updates!" former cabinet minister tweeted.

Vishvendra Singh Tweet:

Too much is being said too quickly. Too many assumptions, too many rumours and too many factually incorrect stories. Hold your horses everyone! Watch this space for updates! — Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur (@vishvendrabtp) August 10, 2020

The Congress government in Rajasthan run by Ashok Gehlot went into a crisis after Sachin Pilot and 18 lawmakers went into rebellion. Gehlot claimed that he has a support of 102-MLAs in a 200-member assembly and is due to face a trust vote in the house of the state assembly on August 14.

