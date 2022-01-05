Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities in the state till February 15.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that all exams in the said institutions will be conducted online till February 15.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload of the state to 66,308.

The cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have gone up to 653 in the state. (ANI)

