Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 7 (ANI): With 13,348 active COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the state logged 1,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Sunday.

With the addition of new recoveries, the recovery tally in the state mounted to 1,71,256.

However, two fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll in the state rose to 623.

As many as 1,85,227 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far.

As per the COVID bulletin, the recovery rate in the state stands at 92.46 per cent. (ANI)

