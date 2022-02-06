A visual from SP leader Dimple Yadav's visit to the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. (Photo/ANI)

Vrindavan, February 6: Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan district on Sunday. Later, she performed 'Dehri Pujan' at the temple. She washed the 'dehri' with rose water and applied perfume on it.

After worship, she said to the media, "We have come here to receive the blessings of Thakurji. Samajwadi Party will form a government with a strong majority." Akhilesh Yadav and Wife Dimple Have Net Worth of Rs 37 Crore Combined, Says Former UP CM’s Lok Sabha Election 2019 Affidavit.

Dimple Yadav Offers Prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife & party leader Dimple Yadav offer prayers at Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple "We (Samajwadi Party) will form government in the #UPAssemblyelections2022," says Dimple Yadav pic.twitter.com/PbZLnHzjpX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

