Indore, Aug 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate to people a super-speciality hospital here on August 27 where COVID-19 patients will be treated.

The hospital has been constructed by the state government at the cost of Rs 237 crore.

With 11,408 cases and 364 fatalities, Indore district is the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

"The super-speciality hospital with more than 500 beds will first provide treatment to COVID-19 patients," Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat told reporters on Monday.

The hospital is equipped with ultra-modern facilities with six ICUs and 10 operation theatres.

"Later, specialist doctors will also treat patients of other ailments. The hospital will also have the facility for organ transplantation," officials said.

